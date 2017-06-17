A Powerful Design Tool
Gravity Sketch’s VR solution offers an intuitive design experience allowing you to quickly create unique geometries and design in an immersive setting. Create 3D models, scenes, and art work in with a powerful feature and tool set. Take your models out of the scene and import them directly into another 3D creation tool seamlessly. Gravity Sketch VR will change the way you create and share ideas.
Powerful Design Tools
Each tool has customisation features allowing you to create a variety of complex 3D shapes with a single stroke.
Quickly explore ideas in 3D
Use stock content and imported models as reference in your design process.
The Perfect Work-flow Tool
With a variety of export formats you can easily take your creations beyond the virtual environment and on to the next phase of development.
Upload to the Cloud
Directly with upload your creations from the app to Sketchfab and share your 3D creations in 3D!
GET STARTED
In order to use Gravity Sketch VR there are a few things you need.Learn More
1st
Gaming PC
2nd
VR Headset + Controllers
3rd
STEAM/Oculus Account
Available on
We have designed a great user experience for both HTC Vive and Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers.
STEAM VR
Experience Gravity Sketch VR with the HTC Vive with Steam and Vive Port.Controller Layout
OCULUS TOUCH
Gravity Sketch VR will soon be coming to the Oculus Rift platform.Controller Layout