A Powerful Design Tool

Gravity Sketch’s VR solution offers an intuitive design experience allowing you to quickly create unique geometries and design in an immersive setting. Create 3D models, scenes, and art work in with a powerful feature and tool set.  Take your models out of the scene and import them directly into another 3D creation tool seamlessly. Gravity Sketch VR will change the way you create and share ideas.

Powerful Design Tools

Each tool has customisation features allowing you to create a variety of complex 3D shapes with a single stroke.

Quickly explore ideas in 3D

Use stock content and imported models as reference in your design process.

The Perfect Work-flow Tool

With a variety of export formats you can easily take your creations beyond the virtual environment and on to the next phase of development.

Upload to the Cloud

Directly with upload your creations from the app to Sketchfab and share your 3D creations in 3D!

 More Amazing Sketches

Sketchfab

In order to use Gravity Sketch VR there are a few things you need.

1st

Gaming PC

2nd

VR Headset + Controllers

3rd

STEAM/Oculus Account

Available on

We have designed a great user experience for both HTC Vive and Oculus Rift with Touch Controllers.

STEAM VR

Experience Gravity Sketch VR with the HTC Vive with Steam and Vive Port.

OCULUS TOUCH

Gravity Sketch VR will soon be coming to the Oculus Rift platform.

